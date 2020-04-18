Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

