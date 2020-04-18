Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.57 Million Position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Manitowoc worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 5,550.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manitowoc stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Manitowoc Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

