Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of BancFirst worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael S. Samis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. Research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

