Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,053,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Insmed worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,617,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,028,000 after buying an additional 659,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 340,472 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Insmed by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.64.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSM. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.