Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NHA opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

