Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,190 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of MBIA worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in MBIA by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,793,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 712,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MBIA by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 428,618 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MBIA by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 565,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MBIA by 1,268.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of MBI opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

