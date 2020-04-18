Bank of America Corp DE Sells 181,934 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 72,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 806,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto purchased 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.