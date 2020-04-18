Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,790 Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of Heska worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 6,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut their target price on Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

HSKA stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a market cap of $474.05 million, a P/E ratio of -304.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

