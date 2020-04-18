Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,571 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Willis Lease Finance worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $29,448.00. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLFC stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter.

WLFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

