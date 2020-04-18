Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.61 Million Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of QCR worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in QCR by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 64,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in QCR by 4,573.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QCR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

