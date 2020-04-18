Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,733 Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of WillScot worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WillScot by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 136,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,552 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,397,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WillScot by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

WSC opened at $10.05 on Friday. WillScot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.17.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

