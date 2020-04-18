Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.