Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $32,114.09 and $26.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00322163 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00420225 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014801 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 315.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006663 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000370 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,362,070 coins and its circulating supply is 1,228,986 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

