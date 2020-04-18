Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.28

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003867 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market cap of $16.76 million and $130.90 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004219 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 59,894,040 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.