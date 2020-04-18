Bean Cash (BITB) Price Up 24.4% Over Last Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $10.39 and $20.33. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000115 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,568,057,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.