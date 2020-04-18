Bela (BELA) Reaches Market Cap of $36,485.10

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Bela has a market capitalization of $36,485.10 and approximately $54.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bela has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bela Token Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,075,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,529,165 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

