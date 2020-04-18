Bela Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a market cap of $37,038.79 and $54.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bela

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,075,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,529,165 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

