BERNcash (BERN) Market Capitalization Achieves $15,437.16

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $15,437.16 and approximately $44.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, BERNcash has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.01102964 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00174974 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00186033 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048000 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

