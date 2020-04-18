Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings. Beyondspring posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beyondspring.

BYSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Beyondspring from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Beyondspring stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. Beyondspring has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyondspring by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Beyondspring by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beyondspring by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Beyondspring by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beyondspring by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

