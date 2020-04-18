Bezant (BZNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90,170.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $90,170.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.02825120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00228785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

