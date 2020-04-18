BigUp (BIGUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,765.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005858 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

