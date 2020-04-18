BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 767,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 679,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $555.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. On average, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

