Birdchain Market Cap Hits $141,083.26 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. Birdchain has a total market cap of $141,083.26 and $6,834.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,966,739 tokens. Birdchain's official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

