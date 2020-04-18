Bitcoin Zero 1-Day Volume Hits $810.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $43,480.20 and $810.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.93 or 0.02765596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00227226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 26,679,836 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.