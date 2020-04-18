BitcoiNote Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $15,751.35 and approximately $14.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 169.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,445,567 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

