Bitradio (BRO) Achieves Market Cap of $48,597.28

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 52.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $48,597.28 and $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004817 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,595,662 coins and its circulating supply is 8,595,658 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

