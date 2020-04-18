bitUSD (BITUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. bitUSD has a market cap of $1.65 million and $82.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00010613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.02810376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,140,210 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

