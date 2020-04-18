Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Shares Acquired by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals makes up approximately 1.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,475,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 673,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 573,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 252,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

BSM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

