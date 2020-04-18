Blakecoin (BLC) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $7,626.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,264.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.02570822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.45 or 0.03378582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00607066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00803194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00078402 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00611502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,498 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

