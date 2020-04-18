Blocknet Reaches Market Cap of $7.42 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $23,419.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00015260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 72.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,720,536 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

