Bloom One Day Volume Reaches $25.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and TOPBTC. During the last week, Bloom has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $1.34 million and $25.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.02825120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00228785 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox, IDEX, TOPBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

