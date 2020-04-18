Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average of $302.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

