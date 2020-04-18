BonusCloud (BXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $320.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $694,188.70 and approximately $320.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.37 or 0.04474321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003314 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

