BonusCloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $521,655.24 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $521,655.24 and $215.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

