BOOM (BOOM) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $21,269.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.02796433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00228771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,225,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,194,951 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.