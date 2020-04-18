botXcoin (BOTX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $562,875.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $70.19 million and $562,875.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

