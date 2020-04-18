Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.98 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.