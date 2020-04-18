Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.31. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $19.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $27,647.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $111.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

