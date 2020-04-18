Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 140,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,833. The company has a market cap of $405.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

