Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.34. Aramark reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In related news, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Aramark by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. 2,706,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

