Brokerages Set $53.00 Price Target for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $53.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.88. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $71.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.