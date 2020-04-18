BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Up 73.7% Over Last Week

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 73.7% against the dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market cap of $37,891.21 and approximately $4.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.37 or 0.04474321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003314 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.