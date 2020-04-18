BTU Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $13,397.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $13,397.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002833 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,120 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

