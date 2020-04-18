Bulwark Price Reaches $0.0205 on Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 61.3% against the US dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $306,296.37 and approximately $1,297.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

