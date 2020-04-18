Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $55,869.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.02570822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00078402 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,491,083,422 coins and its circulating supply is 2,451,716,233 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

