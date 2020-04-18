Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Update

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 15,695,700 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $50.34. 3,683,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,546. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

