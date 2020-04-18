CannabisCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $581,090.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

