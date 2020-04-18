Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. FleetCor Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.08% of FleetCor Technologies worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $223.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.19.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.