Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $53.72 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

