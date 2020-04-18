Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 6,520 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.